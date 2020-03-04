The Plano Police department released its 2019 data report on racial profiling of drivers last month. Before March 1 each year, police departments across Texas are required to compile and release data related to racial profiling.
According to the report, Plano police made a total of 94,478 vehicle stops in 2019.
Of those stops, 18.9% were of people the police reported as African-American, 15.3% were reported as Asian, 15.6% were reported as Hispanic, 50% were reported as Caucasian and .2% were reported as Native American.
According to Plano PD Planning and Research Manager Danny Alexander, police officers are asked to report the race they assume motorists to be.
The annual report requires departments to compare the year’s vehicle stops to the estimated population of each race of drivers. Instead of comparing by the city’s demographics, Plano uses the race of drivers who are found to be not at fault in traffic violations because they believe it is the most accurate representation.
“If you compare it just to the population it's not as accurate either because not everybody in the population drives – some are too young drive, some are too old,” Alexander said.
Alexander added that Plano is a particularly “mobile city,” and many motorists stopped for violations do not necessarily live within the city limits.
By using that standard, the department’s analysts concluded traffic stops were not more focused on one race than another.
“This report indicates that officers are stopping drivers of different races at approximately the same percentage as their presence in the Plano driving pool,” the report reads.
Drivers found not at fault, according to the report, identified 15.3% as African-American, 18.2% as Asian, 13.6% as Hispanic, 52.8% as Caucasian, and .1% as Native American.
According to the report, African-American and Hispanic drivers were asked for consent to search their vehicles by officers at twice the rate of Caucasian drivers.
The event of officers discovering contraband or crime evidence in the vehicle was the same among each, according to the report.
The document said Plano police received nine complaints of discrimination.
The department used internal investigations to prove each complaint as “unfounded,” “not sustained” or “exonerated.” Alexander said the department uses evidence from police body cameras along with interviews from the complainants and the accused officers to reach these conclusions.
Of the complaints, Alexander said, “That's a pretty good number, not that you want any at all, but you put a pencil to the number, that's pretty good."
The report is available to the public at plano.gov.
