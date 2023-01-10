The Plano Police Department responded to 26 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data.
Police responded to an arson incident at 4:39 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 2800 block of K Avenue. According to the crime map, the incident occurred in a parking lot.
Three accounts of aggravated assault were reported, with the first occurring at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 9000 block of Ontario Dr. The second occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 600 block of West 16th street, and the third incident occurred at 6:44 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 6500 block of Ute Ct.
Three accounts of motor vehicle thefts were reported in Plano over the last 10 days. The first was reported at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive. The second was reported at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4400 block of West Plano Parkway and the third was reported in at 10:36 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 7100 block of Chase Oaks blvd.
Three robberies were reported in Plano from Jan. 1-5.
The Jan. 1 incident occurred at 2:32 p.m. near West 15th Street. The Jan. 4 incident occurred at 8:26 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bexhill Dr. The Jan. 5 incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Parker Rd.
Six of the 10 reported property thefts occurred in west Plano from Jan. 1-5.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
