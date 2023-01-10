The Plano Police Department responded to 26 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data.

Police responded to an arson incident at 4:39 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 2800 block of K Avenue. According to the crime map, the incident occurred in a parking lot.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments