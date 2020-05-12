The Plano Police Department is expecting a few retirements this year, according to department spokesman David Tilley.
Because of its impending retirements, the department put out a call for civil service test applicants. On May 6, the department announced it had an “overwhelming response” and planned to move the test to a larger venue in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The civil service test is an entrance exam to the police department application.
Tilley said the response could be due to the country’s economic troubles. “Obviously, right now, the economy is not the greatest in the world,” he said.
According to Tilley, the department is seeing more out-of-state applications than usual. Applicants from the east and west coasts are reaching out to the department for a chance to be a Plano police officer.
“It's possible that the economy has something to do with that, it's possible that this COVID-19 crisis, there are people that are without jobs right now, and maybe they're looking for something a little more stable,” Tilley said.
He also noticed the difference in price points from each coast to the Dallas area.
“The prices of homes and the cost of living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is less than it is over on the West Coast or the East Coast,” Tilley said.
Tilley said the department wasn’t necessarily expecting this large of a response.
In the last decade, the department implemented a college degree requirement. “Obviously, when you require a bachelor's degree, you are reducing your hiring pool,” Tilley said.
Even though the department canceled its Women in Law Enforcement event, Tilley said the department is making recruiting women a priority.
“We want to be able to recruit more females into this occupation that has been generally male-dominated for years and years,” he said.
Tilley noted “communication skills” are among the important attributes women bring to the department.
Tilley also said the department is hoping to include more Plano residents in the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.