Following multiple discussions regarding drone deliveries and where businesses can have a drone hub, the planning and zoning commission tabled proposed land use requirements to a future meeting.

At a Monday meeting, senior planner Jordan Rockerbie presented a possible ordinance to regulate land uses as it relates to drones. Discussions began June 2022 when a business asked the city how they could begin drone delivery in Plano. Rockerbie said that delivery drones have typically weighed under 10 pounds and were meant to be a “last mile” stop for packages, bringing items to households or commercial entities within a 1-4 mile radius of the drone’s launch. While most delivery drones were under 55 pounds, some were larger. Three drone delivery facilities operate in the metroplex, Rockerbie said.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

