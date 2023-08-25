Following multiple discussions regarding drone deliveries and where businesses can have a drone hub, the planning and zoning commission tabled proposed land use requirements to a future meeting.
At a Monday meeting, senior planner Jordan Rockerbie presented a possible ordinance to regulate land uses as it relates to drones. Discussions began June 2022 when a business asked the city how they could begin drone delivery in Plano. Rockerbie said that delivery drones have typically weighed under 10 pounds and were meant to be a “last mile” stop for packages, bringing items to households or commercial entities within a 1-4 mile radius of the drone’s launch. While most delivery drones were under 55 pounds, some were larger. Three drone delivery facilities operate in the metroplex, Rockerbie said.
While the city cannot control flight paths of drones, it is working on land use policies to promote technological advances while addressing noise concerns for residents.
When looking at land use, city staff proposed allowing small drone hubs – for drones under 55 pounds -- for businesses by right, as well as in light industrial districts. Large drones – over 55 pounds – would require a special use permit. If used as an accessory to an existing business, the drone landing and take off area must take up only 5% of the commercial property, unless placed on the roof.
In addition to looking at land use for drone hubs, the city’s also looking at possible land uses to house advanced air mobility, or air taxis. While under active development, the first air taxis are not expected to enter the commercial realm until 2025, Rockerbie said. To address this possible future use, city staff proposed deeming heliports and helipads a place for rotary aircraft to land, to include air taxis.
A main concern for commissioners revolved around fencing and how it might affect airflow. Commission Chair David Downs said if the businesses must use masonry screening, which will block airflow, it will require more power to launch, thereby increasing the noise of the drone.
Additionally, some commissioners raised concerns about how small businesses might be negatively affected if they cannot utilize drone delivery, due to the proposed regulation.
The item was tabled for the Oct. 2 planning and zoning meeting.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
