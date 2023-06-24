Following a nearly two-hour discussion, the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission gave direction to include land uses for commercial delivery drones.
At a Monday planning and zoning meeting, senior planner Jordan Rockerbie presented a possible ordinance to regulate land uses as it relates to drones. Discussions began June 2022 when a business asked the city how they could begin drone delivery in Plano. Rockerbie said that delivery drones have typically weighed under 10 pounds and were meant to be a “last mile” stop for packages, bringing items to households or commercial entities within a 1-4 mile radius of the drone’s launch.
Rockerbie told the commission that several neighboring communities, with the exception of Allen, The Colony and possibly Richardson, did not list a specific land use for commercial delivery drones. Allen and The Colony regulated land uses, requiring a heliport.
While the city can regulate land uses, it will not be able to regulate any air travel conducted by commercial delivery drones, Rockerbie said. While some drone ports stood on their own as a primary use in surrounding communities, most drones were kept in an area accessory to retail or warehouse use.
Staff recommended that the commission give direction to require at least 150 feet of setback to ensure adjacent residents are unaffected by noise. Additionally, staff recommended that the commission establish a commercial drone hub land use to regulate where drones can be stored. Some done delivery companies that operate in the metroplex spoke at the meeting about how their drones operate safely, with minimal environmental impact and has not had any reported failures so far.
The land use was recommended for approval by the commission.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
