Screenshot (7).png

Representatives from Wing Drone Delivery showcase their lightweight drones at a planning and zoning meeting.

 City of Plano

Following a nearly two-hour discussion, the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission gave direction to include land uses for commercial delivery drones.

At a Monday planning and zoning meeting, senior planner Jordan Rockerbie presented a possible ordinance to regulate land uses as it relates to drones. Discussions began June 2022 when a business asked the city how they could begin drone delivery in Plano. Rockerbie said that delivery drones have typically weighed under 10 pounds and were meant to be a “last mile” stop for packages, bringing items to households or commercial entities within a 1-4 mile radius of the drone’s launch.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

