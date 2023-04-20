Plano P&Z.png

Jackson Walker LLP aims to add 501 apartment units and 33 town homes to a redevelopment at the former Fry's site. 

 city of Plano

After tabling the item three times, Plano’s planning and zoning commission aims to hold a public hearing to decide on what the future holds for the site at Plano Parkway and Executive Drive.

Currently, the empty building of what was once Fry’s Electronics still stands on the site in question.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

