After tabling the item three times, Plano’s planning and zoning commission aims to hold a public hearing to decide on what the future holds for the site at Plano Parkway and Executive Drive.
Currently, the empty building of what was once Fry’s Electronics still stands on the site in question.
The developer, Jackson Walker LLP, aims to bring 501 apartment units, 33 townhomes and 70,000 square feet of commercial use. The proposed commercial use, according to the applicant’s plan, includes office space and a 100-key hotel. The proposed redevelopment also aims to provide residents easy access to the Richardson DART station and restaurants within Richardson’s City Line district.
At a March 6 planning and zoning meeting, city staff deemed the development unfit for the comprehensive plan and wanted to retain the property for commercial uses. City-wide, seven residents voiced support for the redevelopment, while 11 opposed the redevelopment.
The first planning and zoning discussion began Feb. 6, and the committee postponed the item because the plans were not quite ready, according to Planning Manager Eric Hill. On March 6, Brian Wolfe, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, presented the developer’s plans to the committee. However, questions arose whether residential uses were appropriate for the area. Additionally, Jackson Walker LLP had not committed to developing the commercial uses.
“Plano has some policies regarding noise and air quality that we try to reflect through studies done by applicants, then we put language in our standards to mitigate those impacts,” Hill said. “There was a lot of discussion when P&Z requested some changes to really clarify mitigation and update the phasing.”
To allow time for the applicant to rework its development, the commission postponed the item to April 17, where it was once again postponed to May 1.
“We think we have everything in its final form, so it should appear on the May 1 P&Z agenda,” Hill said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
