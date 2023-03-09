Plano P&Z.png
The Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted to revisit a redevelopment on April 17.

A redevelopment located at Plano Parkway and Executive Drive – near the southeast corner of President George Bush Turnpike and US 75 – proposed residential housing in the form of multifamily mid-rises, single family townhomes, a plaza allowing for greenspace, a 100-key hotel and office space with walking proximity to Richardson’s DART station and the shops and restaurants near the City Line apartments.

