The Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted to revisit a redevelopment on April 17.
A redevelopment located at Plano Parkway and Executive Drive – near the southeast corner of President George Bush Turnpike and US 75 – proposed residential housing in the form of multifamily mid-rises, single family townhomes, a plaza allowing for greenspace, a 100-key hotel and office space with walking proximity to Richardson’s DART station and the shops and restaurants near the City Line apartments.
According to Brian Wolfe, the applicant for the zoning change, the redevelopment would create a more beautified space for Plano residents and could serve as a reinvestment in an underutilized corridor.
The mid-rises would house a total of 501 residents, while the townhomes would house 33 families.
City staff deemed the development unfit for the comprehensive plan and wanted to retain the property for commercial uses. Staff recommended denial to planning and zoning.
Three community members in a 200-foot radius voiced support for the redevelopment. City-wide, seven were in support, while 11 opposed the redevelopment.
While retail was available within walking distance, some commissioners noted that crossing a highway on foot would be a struggle for some residents, thereby lowering the area’s quality of life due to a lack of access to local retail.
Commission Chair David Downs proposed tabling the item to work on a compromise between the city and Wolfe to provide a quality redevelopment to the community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
