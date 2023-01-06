Screenshot (55).png

Commissioner J. Michael Brounoff said he would be in favor of implementing some traffic calming measures on major thoroughfares to better traffic flow if possible. 

The city of Plano is beginning discussions on updating its thoroughfare standards.

At a Tuesday planning and zoning meeting, Senior Mobility Planner Jason Aprill broke down some areas where the city can help reduce speeds and create a safer environment for neighborhood pedestrians. The update aims to incorporate national best practices, allow for better traffic flows and meet neighborhood pedestrian needs.

