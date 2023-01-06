The city of Plano is beginning discussions on updating its thoroughfare standards.
At a Tuesday planning and zoning meeting, Senior Mobility Planner Jason Aprill broke down some areas where the city can help reduce speeds and create a safer environment for neighborhood pedestrians. The update aims to incorporate national best practices, allow for better traffic flows and meet neighborhood pedestrian needs.
According to Aprill, the last update to Plano’s thoroughfare standards took place in 2009. While a safe streets program had existed, allowing neighborhood groups to voice their concerns regarding traffic, the program was discontinued in 2008.
Aprill proposed that the city allow residents to petition for needed traffic calming measures in neighborhoods where high traffic occurs. Such measures included visual narrowing through medians and tree linings, as well as deflectors including traffic circles, a serpentine orientation of a road that sees high foot traffic, speed bumps, raised crosswalks, restriping and more.
If enough signatures make it to the city for a traffic calming device, the city will conduct research regarding the eligibility of a traffic calming device and decide what measures would best fit the area, Aprill said.
Aprill told the commission that all measures would aim to slow drivers while being visually appealing to neighbors.
Commissioners asked when residents should submit a petition versus utilizing the existing Fix It Plano program, and what thoroughfares residents could or could not petition and other clarifications.
As city staff gets closer to rolling out the updates to its thoroughfare standards, Plano Planning and Zoning Chair David Downs told April that residents may need more clarification on the boundaries of their petitions.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
