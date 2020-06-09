The city of Plano announced plans for a fireworks display for Independence Day.
To keep the annual tradition alive, the city took a partnership with a local landowner and a few necessary changes. The fireworks will launch from Lavon Farms near the Plano Event Center, which is located on higher ground from where the display is usually launched at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve.
The pyrotechnics will be shot off at a higher altitude. Usually, fireworks explode at 300 to 500 feet.
This year, they will be set off at 500 to 600 feet to accommodate residents who live far away from Lavon Farms. There will be ample viewing options. We’re encouraging people to view the fireworks from their own homes, vehicles or neighborhoods.
The city will only present a fireworks show with no vendors, activities, etc. As always, the display will be set to music on radio station KLAK.
"We are proud to unify and rally as a community to celebrate our great nation’s birth, even in times of uncertainty," a city release read.
