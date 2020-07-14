A second mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile virus. The city plans to spray the following locations tomorrow evening at 9 p.m.

Hedgecoxe/Crystal Creek Drive

Robinson Road

Quincy Lane

Preston Road

Leathertop Drive

Haun Trail/ Huntington Drive

West Park Boulevard

Coit Road

