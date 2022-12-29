"However, if you believe there could be some evidence available at the crime scene, please call the non-emergency number listed above," the department noted.
Police asked those who live in the area to review surveillance camera footage to see if any could be used to help identify suspects.
Many Burglary of Vehicle incidents occur due to vehicles left unlocked or with valuables in plain sight, police said. The department provided some tips and a video to avoid becoming a victim of auto theft or a vehicle break-in:
Never leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition
Lock your doors and keep the windows closed, even when parked in front of your home
Park in busy and well-lit areas
Do not leave in plain view valuables such as GPS, GPS holder, cell phone, iPads, purse, etc.
Equip your vehicle with an alarm or other anti-theft devices
Never leave your vehicle’s title or other personal documents in your vehicle
Firearms should never be left inside your vehicle
"We take these crimes seriously and our detectives do a great job investigating these incidents but we desperately need your help to make Plano a hard target," the department said. "Please lock your cars, take your keys, and keep valuables out of your vehicle!"
"If you do become a victim of auto theft or if someone enters your (locked or unlocked) vehicle, please report the crime immediately," the department stated.
