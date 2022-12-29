Plano police file.jpg
File photo

Plano Police are offering safety tips and seeking information after a "rash of Burglary of Motor Vehicle incidents" was reported along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. 

The trend occurred over the holiday weekend, police said in a Dec. 27 Facebook post.    

