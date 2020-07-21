Police badge
File photo

According to police, the suspects struck the victim with a firearm and stole a cell phone and shoes.

Home security footage showed the suspects' license plate information, allowing for police to locate the two armed men. The firearm and shoes were recovered.

Individuals involved in the incident are alive. 

