The Plano Police Department announced in a statement Friday that it identified and arrested four suspects in connection with a June 19 stabbing that occurred at the End Zone Bar in Plano.
The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Jesus Ricardo Gomez of Plano, 48-year-old Leonardo Adam Sainz of Frisco, 36-year-old Abel Roman Castano of Plano and 30-year-old Valerie Agapita Cordero of Princeton.
While information of Gomez’s and Castano’s arrests are scarce at this time, jail records indicate that Sainz and Cordero were arrested and booked at the Collin County Jail on Aug. 6. Sainz was held on a $50,000 bond for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, while Cordero was held on a $7,500 bond for one count of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
It is not known at this time if any of the four suspects have an attorney of record.
Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 3000 block of West Parker Road at 2:21 a.m., where a victim was reported to have suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim, 26-year-old Hunter Aselton of Plano, told NBC 5 the attack was “completely unprovoked.” The former Marine, whose name is being released in this report due to the public nature of his June media appearances, alleged he was stabbed 15 times. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police say were non-life-threatening.
The motives of the stabbings are unclear, and no further information was given by authorities. The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Plano Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies Division Special Investigations Unit.
