On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive.
Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing at the Collin County Detention Center.
At approximately 09:15 a.m. on Oct. 22, Plano Police Officers were dispatched to the Toyota Headquarters in reference to shots fired.
Witnesses in the parking lot of the location heard gunshots and observed the suspect driving a dark colored, four-door sedan while pointing a firearm at the Toyota Headquarters building. Shell casings were found at that location which confirmed the eyewitnesses’ statements.
During a preliminary investigation, the senior security and emergency management for Toyota believed the suspect's vehicle matched a suspicious vehicle seen driven by a suspect who dropped several nails throughout the Toyota Headquarters parking lot on Oct. 20 and 21.
Surrounding agencies shared similar information with each other and developed a possible suspect. The Plano Police Detective obtained a warrant for Kevin Genter on the charge of Deadly Conduct for the incident on October 22, 2022. Plano Police and several surrounding agencies, including University Park Police Department, Highland Park Police Department, and Southern Methodist University Police Department have ongoing investigations, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
