Plano police arrested a man on Wednesday on suspicion of holding a dollar store employee at knifepoint. The threat allegedly took place when the employee confronted the suspect after he shoplifted less than $16 worth of merchandise.
According to incident reports, the aggravated robbery took place at the 99 Cents Only Store in the 1100 block of East Parker Road at approximately 1:42 p.m. Officers were dispatched after a store employee told dispatchers that a Hispanic male wearing camouflage clothing swung a knife at them.
Witnesses told authorities that the suspect, who police identified as 44-year-old Paul Martinez of Dallas, was confronted when spotted leaving the store with a basket of merchandise without paying, the report said. The employee reportedly attempted to recover the items, at which point Martinez removed a knife fastened beneath his torso, swung it at them three times and said, “I will cut you [expletive], you don’t know who you’re messing with.”
Per the report, Martinez was spotted fleeing the premises on foot and heading west. As officers searched for his whereabouts, they reportedly found a kitchen knife in a patch of grass north of K Avenue. When brought back to the crime scene, witnesses confirmed to police that it was the same knife he used to threaten the employee.
Officers reportedly located Martinez at the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station on Archerwood Street, where he was spotted eating a bag of pork rinds. Authorities allege that a pack of lighters was found on his person during a weapons search. The incident report states that Martinez admitted to stealing them from the dollar store.
Martinez was placed in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He was charged with one count of aggravated robbery with use or exhibition of a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
His attorney of record, Lara Bracamonte-Davila, could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
