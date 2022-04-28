A Plano man was arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child on Friday.
Authorities say the suspect, 44-year-old Jose Maldonado, was caught sexually assaulting a child by the mother, who immediately reported the incident to the police. An incident report indicates that officers arrived at the crime scene at 8:09 p.m. and spoke to the mother and victim during their investigation.
The mother reportedly told police she wanted her child to be forensically examined.
Per the incident report, the victim was interviewed by case workers at Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and underwent a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exam at Children's Medical Center Plano. Police say the victim documented the abuse in a journal, but ripped the pages out to keep others from seeing.
Maldonado was apprehended without incident and booked at the Plano City Jail Friday night. The report said Maldonado was detained and seated in the patrol vehicle while the victim and their mother were interviewed.
The suspect was subsequently transferred to the Collin County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $200,000 bond. The bond was posted on Tuesday.
A spokesperson from the Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Maldonado requested a public defender, but was denied one based on his affidavit of indigency. Therefore, it is unclear at this time if he has an attorney.
"He was released on bond before council was obtained," said CCSO Sergeant Jessica Pond in an email. "Therefore, he will have to hire his own attorney or wait for a re-evaluation by the Indigent Defense Office."
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
