Plano police officers arrested a Denton man upon responding to a disturbance Sunday morning, an incident report obtained by Plano Star Courier revealed.
On Jan. 3 at approximately 12:22 a.m., police were dispatched to the Candlewood Suites at the 2400 block of East President George Bush Turnpike, where the complainant alleged she was assaulted by an armed man in an adjacent room.
“[The complainant] was crying but was motioning to me that the subject was inside the other room pointing towards room 103,” the report said, while noting that the woman was in room 101.
As an officer escorted her out of the building, three other officers reportedly knocked on the subject’s door while assuming a safety circle formation with the guns out of their holsters. According to the documents, a naked woman wrapped in a towel opened the door and advised that a man was still in the room. Police promptly detained the man, who was identified as 40-year-old Eric Dones of Denton.
“During the investigation with Dones, he would attempt to change topics by mentioning that his dad just passed away and that he did not do anything,” the report said. “Dones stated that he and [the woman in the towel] have been living there for the past two months.”
He further alleged that he did not know anyone from room 101, but the complainant told police and fire personnel that he punched her multiple times in the face and ribs, then “curb stomped” her face with his foot. The incident report noted that the woman had markings and bruises in the aforementioned parts of her body.
She claimed that Dones took her cell phone and $100 amid an argument over text messages he saw on her phone but told police that “they do pornography together and that it is just work[-]related.” She added that while the woman in the towel did not participate in the sexual acts themselves, she acted as a talent agent for other pornographic actresses.
The agent told authorities that she did not witness the alleged assault, as she left the premises to go to a liquor store before it closed, then went to the restroom after feeling ill.
Police reportedly found the complainant’s cell phone in Dones’ hotel room, then later conducted a search in the room to allegedly find methamphetamine and accompanying drug paraphernalia. The report also alleges that Dones had two unknown substances in pill form (one of which they suspect to be codeine), and a leafy substance that is suspected to be cannabis.
According to two affidavits, Dones is being charged with robbery causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, both of which are second-degree felonies. He is being held in Collin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
