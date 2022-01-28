Plano homicide
File photo

Plano police conducted an arrest on Friday on murder charges stemming from the suspected homicide of Jesaias Nieves.

Nieves, a 22-year-old Dallas resident, died in Plano on Jan. 16 following a shooting incident that occurred in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive. Police said they arrived at the scene at approximately 10:15 p.m. that night to find Nieves dead from gunshot wounds.

The death has since been investigated as a homicide.

Police say Nieves knew the suspect, 29-year-old Adrien Javon Grant of Dallas, but the precise nature of their relationship was not disclosed by police. A potential motive was not identified by police.

Grant is currently held in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $1,025,000 million bond. He is being charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass of a habitation. It is unclear at this time if he has an attorney.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments