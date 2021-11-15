On Nov. 11 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Plano Police Detectives executed an arrest warrant for 69-year old Robert James Harden.
Harden was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of an adult family member. He is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. This investigation by the Family Violence Unit remains on-going.
Plano Police Detectives suggest that if you or a family member have been a victim of Harden, please contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2490.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.