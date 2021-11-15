Robert James Harden

Robert James Harden

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

On Nov. 11 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Plano Police Detectives executed an arrest warrant for 69-year old Robert James Harden.

 

Harden was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of an adult family member. He is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. This investigation by the Family Violence Unit remains on-going.

 

Plano Police Detectives suggest that if you or a family member have been a victim of Harden, please contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2490.

