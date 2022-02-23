On Monday, Plano officers were dispatched to a possible vehicle theft in progress at a specialty store in the 7200 block of Central Expressway. The reporting party was watching surveillance cameras and observed two trucks on the property. It appeared the subjects who arrived in the trucks were attempting to steal a company vehicle, police said. Per a Wednesday press release, Officers R. Moreland and A. White responded to the scene and relayed to the other officers that an attempted theft of a vehicle had occurred. Police say they were also able to give specific descriptions of the suspect vehicles from the surveillance footage.
During this time, Officers A. Skinner and R. Baxter reportedly began checking the area around the original call location. While Officer Baxter was reportedly checking a nearby apartment complex known to him as a target for vehicle thefts, he located both subject vehicles leaving the parking lot, with one now pulling a trailer that was not seen on camera previously. Police say Officers Baxter and Skinner attempted to catch up to the vehicles as they continued southbound on US-75. They then reportedly observed the vehicle pulling the trailer had wrecked on the highway. Officers S. Carlson and M. Robinson responded to the area, located the vehicle and detained the driver, police said.
"Officers Baxter and Skinner were able to locate the owner of the trailer who confirmed it had been stolen from the apartment complex parking garage," the Plano Police Department said. "Thanks to Officer Baxter’s knowledge of the area as well as great observation skills and excellent collaboration between officers at multiple scenes, the driver, with a notorious criminal history, was arrested for Attempted Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft $750-$2500, and Possession of a Controlled Substance."
