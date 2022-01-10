Police in Plano arrested a woman on Saturday morning in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.
According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of West Park Boulevard at approximately 9:35 a.m. amid reports of shots fired. Police reportedly arrived on the scene to find two people shot. Police say the two victims, both romantic partners, were in bed with their infant daughter when the shooting took place.
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sydney McDaniel of Plano, who witnesses said fired multiple shots from a firearm upon walking into the apartment unit.
According to the incident report, McDaniel initially fled the scene before officers’ arrival but returned on foot approximately 30-40 minutes after police were dispatched.
Both victims were transported a nearby hospital, where one of them was treated for gunshot wounds on her forearm and later discharged. The other victim was reportedly in inpatient care for gunshot wounds on his chest as of Saturday, but underwent surgery and is expected to survive. It is unknown at this time if he is still in the hospital’s care. The child was not struck or injured.
McDaniel was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence causing serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently in custody at the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million bond. It is unclear at this time if she has an attorney.
