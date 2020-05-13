The Plano Police Department released information today related to home and vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood north of Russell Creek Park.

According to the department, Michael David Mebane, 27, and Henley Michael Graham, 26, were found together and linked to the separate burglaries.

Mebane is a resident of Frisco, and Graham is a resident of Colorado. 

According to public records, Graham has a record with Collin County courts dating back to 2012. 

The suspects were arrested on April 6 after a patrol officer responded to a possible burglary call. 

"Officer Akin, assisted by Officer Green, made an investigative stop based on the information they had been provided," a Facebook post from the department reads.

While police are unable to comment further, Plano police spokesman David Tilley said the department is continuing its investigation after arresting the two men.

"They were together at the time, and we are still looking into any additional offenses to see if they are linked to them," he said.

Check PlanoStar.com for updates. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments