Plano Police arrest suspects for drugs and possession of a stolen firearm

A routine traffic stop on the morning of Jan. 22 in Plano reportedly turned into a massive drug bust as police arrested two suspects accused of possessing large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, heroin and cannabis.
According to a police report, a Plano police officer pulled over a gray 2008 Mercedes-Benz C30 sedan for going 105 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on Dallas North Tollway. The occupant of the vehicle reportedly took the Windhaven Drive exit and turned into the Cinemark West parking lot in the 3800 block of Dallas Parkway.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Trai Jennings of Dallas, while the passenger was identified as Daniel Martinez, 28, of Carrollton. The former told the responding officer that he was en route to his mother’s house due to an illness that required medical attention.
“Jennings was talking extremely quickly and appeared more nervous than usual,” the report states.
Upon finding active warrants for both vehicle occupants, including one for Jennings’s alleged failure to appear in a Denton County court for unlawful possession of a firearm, the officer called for backup and found that Jennings had a firearm tucked between the driver seat and center console. When the backup officer arrived, “Jennings immediately began reaching down to where the firearm was.”
The report further states that both officers instructed Jennings to not reach for the firearm, at which point he “began to fumble with his keys and attempted to place them in the ignition.” It also states that Jennings became physically resistant and combative, while Martinez was ultimately compliant.
“While attempting to place him into the back of my patrol vehicle, Jennings physically resisted the entire time and we had to physically assist him in the back of the patrol vehicle,” the responding officer said in the report.
In an effort to subdue Jennings, personnel called six officers, including three Plano police sergeants, for backup. According to the documentation, police were ultimately able to handcuff Jennings with his back on the ground while the second backup officer ran the firearm’s serial number and confirmed that it was stolen from law enforcement in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Citing the stolen firearm and the smell of cannabis coming from the car, police searched the vehicle and found over 31,000 pills of oxycodone in a Shoe Palace shopping bag, the report states. They also allegedly found $25,710 in cash and 1.02 kilograms of cocaine in a carry-on suitcase, 2.42 kilograms of black tar heroin in a shoe box and a duffel bag with drug paraphernalia, cannabis and even more cash, cocaine and oxycodone. They also said they found in the center console 1.88 grams of methamphetamine in a Newport cigarette carton and more oxycodone and cannabis.
Upon finding these items, one of the sergeants called for a narcotics detective, who arrived on the scene to investigate.
Authorities charged Jennings with five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than five pounds, resisting arrest, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They also charged Martinez with five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than five pounds.
“The actions and great investigative work by each of these officers resulted in an illegal firearm and a large amount of drugs being taken off our streets,” the Plano Police Department said in a statement. “Their commitment to keeping our community and those within it safe [is] very much appreciated.”
A representative from the Plano Police Department said this case was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice. Star Local Media reached out to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas, which oversees federal enforcement in Plano, and has not heard back as of press time.
