The Plano Police Department has made several changes to its operations amid COVID-19 outbreak. Most changes are coming in the form of cutting off contact with one another in the department and substations.
After four officers tested positive for the virus, several employees are now in self-isolation. Members of the police department who work as detectives or in record-keeping are working from home or at closed-down city facilities like libraries. “We've scattered them out so that we don't have so many of them packed in together,” Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said.
The four positive cases are experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and are not in serious condition, according to Drain. Officers who tested negative but came into contact with positive cases are also isolating.
Plano streets are still being monitored by a standard number of patrol officers. Drain said the biggest changes in the department come from briefings and interacting with the public.
“What we've had to do is change some of our business practices significantly from what they were a month ago,” Drain said. “We no longer do our patrol shift briefings. You've probably seen it on TV or maybe in a real police department where all the guys sit around tables and the sergeant is up front talking to everybody and they're all bunched in there together.”
Instead, officers go into the building one at a time to speak with the sergeant. If the sergeant wants to address all of them, officers tune in to the department’s radio.
“That's a tradition that most police departments have been doing for years, but it is one that we thought we needed to at least stop during this crisis,” he said.
The department is also grappling with how to enforce orders coming from different levels of government.
Drain said enforcement for residents and businesses during the local state of disaster is complicated under orders from local, county and state jurisdictions. “One of the problems with the governor's order and the county judge's order, from the standpoint of enforcement, is they lack a criminal penalty,” Drain said.
“Now our city has passed an order that is more limited, but it does have an enforcement capability behind it and it applies to restaurants. People can't assemble and eat in the restaurant,” he said.
Drain said the first response to residents not following the city’s orders is to issue a warning.
“But if they refuse to disperse, or if we have to go out and they're doing it second or more time, then we can take enforcement action,” he said.
Citations can lead to fines up to $2,000, according to Drain. Law enforcement may also take residents into custody if they do not cooperate.
The department has also asked residents to contact them through the phone or online instead of going to the station. Residents can make reports at plano.gov/214/police.
“If we can't help them over the phone and if there's somebody already inside of our lobby, we ask that person to wait until we finish with whoever we have in there, and then when they leave, we'll call the other person,” Drain said.
