The Plano Star Courier and Star Local Media confirmed that the Plano Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting on or near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road in east Plano at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Plano Star Courier and Star Local Media confirmed that the Plano Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting on or near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road in east Plano at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media
The northbound lane of Shiloh Road in east Plano, starting at Plano Parkway, is closed as Plano Police Department officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting.
UPDATE: The Plano Star Courier will go live on the Star Local Media Facebook page when the press conference begins shortly.
The Plano Star Courier and Star Local Media confirmed that the Plano Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting on or near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road in east Plano at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The northbound lane of Shiloh starting at Plano Parkway is shut down by officer barricades. The mobile command center arrived at approximately 5:35 p.m.
A reporter is headed to the scene and we will update our website when more details become available.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.