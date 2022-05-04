UPDATE: The Plano Star Courier will go live on the Star Local Media Facebook page when the press conference begins shortly.

The Plano Star Courier and Star Local Media confirmed that the Plano Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting on or near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road in east Plano at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The northbound lane of Shiloh starting at Plano Parkway is shut down by officer barricades. The mobile command center arrived at approximately 5:35 p.m.

A reporter is headed to the scene and we will update our website when more details become available.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

