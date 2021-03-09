Plano Police were dispatched to a parking garage in the 6200 block of West Parker Road on Sunday night amid reports of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police say the woman cut herself and threatened to jump from the garage of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, for which officials dispatched crisis negotiators. Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley confirmed that the woman was not a threat to responding officers or other people, and that personnel successfully deescalated the crisis.
“They were able to eventually – a little over an hour [after] talking to her, just trying to reassure her that everything was going to be OK – they were able to get her to safety,” he said. “Typically, when we run into someone who’s having a mental health crisis, we’ll actually take them to one of our local hospitals who have the ability [and] staff there to deal with psychiatrists, where they have mental health resources available.”
