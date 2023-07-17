Plano Citizen PD Academy.jpeg

The Plano Police Department has announced that applications are now being accepted for the fall session of its Youth Police Academy. This unique program offers high school students in grades 9 through 12 an exclusive opportunity to gain insights into the world of law enforcement and experience firsthand the various aspects of police work.

The Youth Police Academy, a free 11-week program, is designed to provide an inside look at local law enforcement through a diverse range of subjects. Students who live or attend school in Plano are invited to apply for this immersive educational experience.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments