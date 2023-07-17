The Plano Police Department has announced that applications are now being accepted for the fall session of its Youth Police Academy. This unique program offers high school students in grades 9 through 12 an exclusive opportunity to gain insights into the world of law enforcement and experience firsthand the various aspects of police work.
The Youth Police Academy, a free 11-week program, is designed to provide an inside look at local law enforcement through a diverse range of subjects. Students who live or attend school in Plano are invited to apply for this immersive educational experience.
Throughout the program, participants will attend weekly classes that cover a wide array of activities and instruction related to the specialized units and divisions within the Plano Police Department. These include exciting topics such as the Bomb Team, K-9 Unit, Patrol Services, SWAT Team, and the Traffic Unit. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to engage in interactive learning sessions with crime scene personnel, where they will gain valuable skills in lifting and identifying fingerprints. Notably, one evening of the program will be dedicated to police scenario role-playing, enabling students to step into the shoes of law enforcement officers.
To learn more about the Youth Police Academy and to start the application process, interested students and parents are encouraged to visit the department's dedicated webpage at https://www.plano.gov/1177/Youth-Police-Academy. The webpage provides comprehensive information about the program, including eligibility requirements and key dates.
Applications for the fall session will be accepted starting Monday, July 17, 2023. Interested students are encouraged to apply early as spaces are limited.
