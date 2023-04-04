On April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a traffic crash occurred near the intersection of 14th Street and N Avenue.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit, a 2016 Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 14th Street from Municipal and a 2016 Toyota Tundra was westbound on 14th Street. As the driver of the Toyota Tundra attempted to turn south onto N Avenue, the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the other vehicle.
An off-duty nurse stopped to provide medical assistance and responding officers assisted with CPR on the motorcyclist until Plano Fire Rescue personnel arrived on the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Johnny Davis IV, a 22-year-old male from Plano.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit and speed is believed to be a contributing factor.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.