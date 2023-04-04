police lights
On April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a traffic crash occurred near the intersection of 14th Street and N Avenue. 

According to a preliminary investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit, a 2016 Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 14th Street from Municipal and a 2016 Toyota Tundra was westbound on 14th Street. As the driver of the Toyota Tundra attempted to turn south onto N Avenue, the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the other vehicle. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

