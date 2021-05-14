The Plano Police Department held a ceremony Thursday morning at City Hall in which officers paid tribute to 17 Texas peace officers who died during the performance of their duty.
This was coordinated in observance of Peace Officer Memorial Day, a federal holiday slated for May 15.
“Regardless of how these officers died, they all have one [thing] in common, and that is, they gave their lives while performing their duty to keep their communities safe,” said Assistant Chief of Police Sandy Tomeo. “Today, we will honor and remember their sacrifice.”
Tomeo’s superior, Chief of Police Ed Drain, gave subsequent remarks.
“Unlike last year, this year, I’m very pleased that we have an opportunity to meet together as a Plano Police Department family, to honor our brothers and sisters who gave their lives in the line of duty,” Drain said. “For our police department, 2020 was an especially trying year. We had an officer who was viciously attacked on just a minor traffic accident, and the officer was forced to use deadly force to protect himself. His injuries took months and months of rehabilitation.
“We had another officer who was shot responding to a call for service, and until that incident, our department had not had an officer who was shot in the line of duty in 27 years.”
Drain also paid tribute to Andrew Sockwell, a Plano Police recruit officer who died of an unspecified “medical episode” on Oct. 9, 2020, and Dayle Weston “Wes” Hardy, an officer who died via a traffic accident on July 7, 2007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.