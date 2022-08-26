A statement was released by the Plano Police Department via its social media channels on Friday night in regards to the arrest of Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats. Bond was set in the amount of $10,000.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Plano Police Officers responded to a disturbance that had just occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.
Upon officers arrival, several women advised that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location. Based on witness statements, the officer completed an offense report for Assault Bodily Injury (a Class A Misdemeanor) and Terroristic Threats (a Class B Misdemeanor).
Following the arrest of Esmeralda Upton for assault and terroristic threats, Plano Mayor John Muns made the following statement:
On Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
The Plano Police Department, released Friday night, reads as follows:
"We have received inquiries asking why Esmeralda Upton was not arrested at the scene for threatening and assaulting the Indian women. Ms. Upton was not arrested at the scene because the criminal offenses did not occur in the presence of the responding patrol officers.
"The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure (CCP) outlines the arrest authority of Texas peace officers. The offenses committed by Ms. Upton were misdemeanor crimes. Based on the CCP, Texas peace officers, generally, can arrest for misdemeanors when the offenses occur in their presence. There is an exception in the CCP for offenses involving family/domestic violence and a few other rare exceptions. But these offenses did not fit any exceptions outlined in the CCP. Therefore, officers are required to obtain an arrest warrant before Ms. Upton could be taken into custody.
"We have also received questions about Ms. Upton’s bond amount. Bond amounts are determined by judges/magistrates and not the police department. Further, the offenses committed by Ms. Upton are misdemeanors and the bond applied in her case is typical for these types of offenses.
"This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws. However, the Texas hate crime provision is not a standalone criminal offense. It is an enhancement that may be applied to defendants after conviction for other criminal offenses.
"This incident may also be a hate crime based on federal law, and we are working closely with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on this case."
