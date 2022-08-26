Plano police
File photo by Garrett Gravley

A statement was released by the Plano Police Department via its social media channels on Friday night in regards to the arrest of Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats. Bond was set in the amount of $10,000.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Plano Police Officers responded to a disturbance that had just occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.

