Between April 23-30, the Plano Police Department responded to one assault, 13 motor vehicle thefts and other crimes, according to community crime map data.

The assault occurred at an apartment located in the 3400 block of W Park Boulevard at 7:29 p.m. April 27.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

