One suspect is still at large following a shooting incident near West Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road.
Plano Police Officers responded to residents hearing several gunshots on at approximately 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1600 block of West Spring Creek Parkway, according to a release from the department.
A caller told officers that victims with gunshot wounds were located near the intersection of West Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road.
Upon arrival, officers saw two men bleeding from gunshot wounds.
The officers immediately applied tourniquets, and both victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of the suspects, Christopher Johnson, a 17-year old male from Houston, Texas was arrested without incident, the department said. He is being held on a weapon charge and is a person of interest in this case. Johnson is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center; another suspect is currently at large.
Following the incident, officers and crime scene personnel conducted a search of the area to locate physical evidence. Video footage was collected from several residential cameras. Police determined there is no indication of further threat to public safety, the department said.
This investigation, by the Criminal Investigative Services Division, is currently on-going.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
