As of May 8, the Plano Police Department has received several weapons-threat reports that affect several Plano Independent School District campuses.
After receiving several weapons-threat reports at several PISD school campuses, Plano Police School Resource Officers (SRO), in partnership with Plano Independent School District Security personnel, acted swiftly to determine that: no guns were found in any of these schools; a former student named in one of the reports recently moved to another state; during a non-related incident, a facsimile gun accidentally fell out of a student’s backpack.
Following are the details of the reported incidents at each of these school campuses:
Clark High School (523 West Spring Creek Parkway) - Incident 23-89607
On May 8, 2023, a social media post was discovered advising that a shooting would occur at Clark High
School May 9. The Plano Police SRO assigned to Clark HS, with the assistance of the Dallas Fusion Center, investigated the threat. During the investigation, a former Clark High School student was identified as the suspect in this incident. However, the student had recently transferred out of state and was in attendance at their new school on Monday. As a precautionary measure, the student's parents were interviewed, and the student will continue to be monitored for the foreseeable future due to possible pending charges in relation to this incident. In the interest of safety, there will be an increased police presence at Clark High School this week.
Hendrick Middle School (7400 Red River Drive) - Incident 23-89735
On May 8, 2023, a student informed the Hendrick MS SRO about a social media post warning that a shooting was to take place at the school today at approximately 3:00 p.m. The suspect was identified as a current student at Hendrick MS, who had taken the Clark HS social media post mentioned above and modified it to reflect the shooting would occur at Hendrick MS instead. The suspect then sent it to as a text message to a group of students. This investigation is currently on-going and charges may be filed against the suspect in this incident.
Incident 23-89422 - Vines High School (1401 Highedge Drive)
On May 8, 2023, the Plano Police Department received a threat report from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line advising that a Vines HS student had been making threats and was in possession of a gun. The student also shared a picture of the alleged suspect and individuals evacuating the Allen Outlets with smiley face captions. The Vines HS SRO immediately began to investigate the incident. The student who had been making the threats was located and immediately isolated from the remaining student body. As a result of the investigation, no guns were discovered and the validity of the threats could not be verified. At present, no charges have been filed.
Incident 23-89455 - Bowman Middle School (2501 Jupiter Road)
On May 8, 2023, a BB gun accidentally fell out of a student’s backpack. No threats were made, the situation was immediately resolved, and the BB gun was confiscated. This investigation is still on-going.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
