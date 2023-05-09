Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

As of May 8, the Plano Police Department has received several weapons-threat reports that affect several Plano Independent School District campuses.

After receiving several weapons-threat reports at several PISD school campuses, Plano Police School Resource Officers (SRO), in partnership with Plano Independent School District Security personnel, acted swiftly to determine that: no guns were found in any of these schools; a former student named in one of the reports recently moved to another state; during a non-related incident, a facsimile gun accidentally fell out of a student’s backpack.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments