As of Monday, May 8, 2023, the Plano Police Department has received several weapons-threat reports that affect several Plano Independent School District campuses. As the safety of the community is a primary concern, the Plano Police Department said in a statement that it takes these types of threats "very seriously and began immediate investigations." Following is an overall summary of the incidents as well as information about each incident and the actions taken as a result of the investigations.

After receiving several weapons-threat reports at several PISD school campuses, Plano Police School Resource Officers (SRO), in partnership with Plano Independent School District Security personnel, acted swiftly to determine that:

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

