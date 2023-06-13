Plano police car.jpg
File photo

Between June 4-12, the Plano Police Department has responded to one assault, eight motor vehicle thefts, three burglaries and other crimes, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Maps.

The assault occurred on June 6 at 4:35 p.m.  in the 900 block of 14th Street.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

