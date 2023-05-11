Plano police car.jpg
Since April 30, the Plano Police Department responded to two assaults, three commercial robberies and other crimes, according to the Lexis Nexus Community Crime Map.

The two assaults took place at 7 p.m. May 5 in the 4500 block of W Spring Creek Parkway and at 3:45 a.m. May 7 in the 200 block of W Plano Parkway.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

