Plano Police Department Chief of Police Ed Drain announced Friday that Lieutenant Sandra Rodgers-Tomeo has been selected as Assistant Chief of Police.
She is the second woman to be in the position in Plano police's history.
Rodgers-Tomeo is a 31-year veteran of the Plano Police Department. She received her Bachelors of Applied Arts and Sciences/Criminal Justice degree from Midwestern State University, Magna Cum Laude, and is currently pursuing a Master’s Certificate at the University of Texas and a Master’s Degree from Sam Houston State University.
She is also a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Supervisory School.
Rodgers-Tomeo has served the Plano Police Department as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, has been assigned to the Family Violence, Crimes Against Persons/Sex Crimes, and Narcotics Units.
She currently serves as the Commander of the Emergency Services Unit and is assigned to the Homeland Security and Special Events Unit.
During her tenure with the department, Rodgers-Tomeo has received many years of specialized training in a variety of disciplines including Crisis Negotiator, Mediation and Conflict Resolution, Critical Incident Stress Management, Verbal De-escalation, SWAT Command Decision Making and Leadership, and Advanced Active Shooter Incident Management.
She has received several internal awards over the years to include a Chief’s Unit Award in 1997, was named “Supervisor of the Year” in 2010, and received an Excellence in Problem Solving Award in 2016.
Rodgers-Tomeo is professionally affiliated with the Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators, the Texas Tactical Police Officer Association, and serves on the Southern Methodist University’s Center for Family Counseling Advisory Board. She earned her Master Peace Officer certification in 2007.
