Screen Shot 2023-06-27 at 5.40.39 PM.png

The City of Plano and Plano Police Department will be holding a dedication ceremony for the Chief Gregory W. Rushin Police Substation at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29. 

The substation will be located at 4640 McDermott Road in Plano, Texas. 

