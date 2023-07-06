Preparing for taking blood from vain. Arm pressing ball for better blood pressure
The 19th annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive is under way where the Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue departments will vie for bragging right in a competition that saves lives.

The event will run until Sunday, July 9, and aims to rally the community in support of blood donations. Multiple donation locations have been set up throughout the week, ensuring convenient access for all potential donors. As a token of appreciation, each participant will receive a complimentary T-shirt.

