The 19th annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive is under way where the Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue departments will vie for bragging right in a competition that saves lives.
The event will run until Sunday, July 9, and aims to rally the community in support of blood donations. Multiple donation locations have been set up throughout the week, ensuring convenient access for all potential donors. As a token of appreciation, each participant will receive a complimentary T-shirt.
The battle between the two departments extends beyond mere rivalry. While they compete to collect the most votes, the ultimate winners are the individuals in the community who rely on the donated blood to sustain their lives. The annual event serves as a testament to the commitment of Plano's emergency services to giving back and assisting those in need.
To be eligible to donate blood, individuals must be at least 16 years old (with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good general health. For more detailed information about donor qualifications, interested individuals can reach out to Carter Bloodcare at 1-800-DONATE-4 or visit their website at carterbloodcare.org.
The Battle of the Badges blood drive offers an opportunity for the Plano community to actively participate in a cause that directly impacts the lives of patients in need. By donating blood, residents can make a significant difference and contribute to saving lives within their own community.
At the end of the blood drive, the department that collects the highest number of donations will be awarded the prestigious "Battle of the Badges" trophy. The winning department will proudly display this trophy at their headquarters for the entire year, serving as a symbol of their dedication and commitment to the community.
Plano residents are encouraged to join this noble cause and support their local heroes as they compete in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. By coming together to donate blood, the community can demonstrate unity and compassion, ensuring that patients in need receive the critical blood supply required for their well-being.
Donation locations and hours for today's blood drive are as follows:
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital (6200 W Parker Rd) from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Joint Use Facility (7501-A Independence Pkwy) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Children's Advocacy Center (2205 Los Rios Blvd) from noon until 4 p.m.
Plano Fire Station #12 - EOC (4125 W Parker Rd) from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Participate in the Battle of the Badges blood drive and help make a difference in the lives of those in need. Together, we can create a stronger and healthier community.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.