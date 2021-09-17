Earnest Oldham

Plano police officers honor Lt. Earnest Oldham, who died from COVID-19 complications Thursday night.

 Courtesy of Plano Police Department / Facebook

The Plano Police Department announced Friday morning that one of its lieutenants died due to complications of COVID-19.

Police spokesperson David Tilley confirmed in an email that Lieutenant Earnest Oldham died Thursday night while in a local hospital. He was 57.

A police veteran for 34 years, Oldham worked as an officer for Garland Police Department from October 1987 to January 1992, a tenure which ended when he accepted a position with the Plano Police Department.

“Lieutenant Oldham, thank you for your dedicated service to our community,” the Plano Police Department said in a social media post on Friday. “May you Rest In Peace, sir.”

