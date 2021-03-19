The Plano Police Department and the North Texas Crime Commission are accepting tips to help with the arrest of a suspect accused of abusing horses in a stable on the 3100 block of East Parker Road.
The barn manager reportedly confronted the suspect early morning on Feb. 28, only to be told by the suspect that he was “just petting the horses” before fleeing the premises on foot. Officials could not confirm the precise nature of the abuse being alleged, but Plano Police public information officer David Tilley said, “I think you can read between the lines, like everybody else on Facebook has read between the lines.”
Facebook comments on a Wednesday post by the Plano Police Department show users inferring that the alleged abuse was an act of bestiality.
“We’re hoping somebody can identify this guy,” Tilley said, echoing an official release from the North Texas Crime Commission that stated, “Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a felony warrant or information that leads to a felony warrant arrest and indictment.”
The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his early 30s. In some surveillance camera video stills posted on social media, the suspect can be seen wearing glasses, sandals and a backpack. His facial hair includes a goatee.
Those with information are asked to call 877-373-8477 and to refer to case number 21-33151.
