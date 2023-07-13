The Plano Police Department made two arrests in connection with an aggravated robbery on July 6.

Both suspects — Doquajanika Ruff, 21, of Irving, and Altonio Brown, 31, from Grand Prairie — are now in custody. These arrests come days after the Plano Police Department announced the arrest of a female suspect at the time of the incident.

