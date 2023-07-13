The Plano Police Department made two arrests in connection with an aggravated robbery on July 6.
Both suspects — Doquajanika Ruff, 21, of Irving, and Altonio Brown, 31, from Grand Prairie — are now in custody. These arrests come days after the Plano Police Department announced the arrest of a female suspect at the time of the incident.
According to the Plano Police Department, the suspects were allegedly involved in a meeting to purchase a firearm. However, during the transaction, the suspects reportedly seized the opportunity to rob the seller of the gun instead.
Law enforcement officers initially spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. However, the suspects quickly fled, eventually coming to a halt in the 900 block of K Avenue. Upon stopping, both suspects swiftly exited the vehicle, making their escape in opposite directions.
The Plano Police Department promptly dispatched officers to search the areas surrounding 900 K Avenue at E. Plano Parkway, as well as 10th Street and J Avenue. To aid in the search efforts, a K-9 unit and a drone were deployed to provide assistance and enhance the search capabilities of the police.
Residents were advised by Plano police to exercise caution and remain indoors if they encountered any suspicious individuals. In such instances, they were instructed to contact emergency services by dialing 911. The authorities confirmed the recovery of firearms during the course of their investigation.
