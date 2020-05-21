A Plano police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a shooting incident in Dallas. 

At approximately 7:15 this morning, a Plano police officer was in Dallas serving a warrant when the officer observed a traffic crash near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Tioga Street and stopped to assist. 

The officer observed a male subject involved in the crash retrieve a rifle from his vehicle. 

The Plano officer, who was in plain clothes, confronted the suspect with the rifle, identified himself as a police officer, and gave him verbal commands to stop. 

Dallas police spokesperson Tamika Dameron said witness saw the driver involved in the crash continue to walk away and "at some point turned and pointed his rifle towards the officer."

The officer then fired at the suspect, striking him in the arm.  The suspect fled the scene and was later located by Dallas police officers in a neighboring backyard and taken into custody. 

The incident will be investigated by the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit. 

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments