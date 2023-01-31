Plano Crime Blotter

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

