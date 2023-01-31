The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.
On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
Police reported an incident of aggravated assault at 8:16 a.m. Jan. 26 at a supermarket in the 2600 block of Custer Rd.
The department reported five motor vehicle thefts. Four occurred along US 75 south of Park Boulevard. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26.
On Jan. 24, another motor vehicle theft was reported in a parking garage located the 4700 block of 14th street.
A home burglary was reported Jan. 25 at 5:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Nantucket Dr.
Two commercial robberies were reported on Jan. 25 and 26. The Jan. 25 incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. in a hotel located in the 4700 block of Plano Parkway. The Jan. 26 incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in a department store located in the 100 block of West Parker Road.
The department reported around 14 accounts of theft throughout Plano since Jan. 22.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
