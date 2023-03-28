Plano police responded to one robbery, two home burglaries and other crimes between March 19-26, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Maps.
The robbery took place at 1:52 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Preston Road.
One burglary took place at 6:30 a.m. March 21 at an apartment in the 140 block of East 15 Street, and another took place at 8:43 March 22 in the 8400 block of Memorial Ln.
Over 15 motor vehicle burglaries were reported from March 20-24. Five burglaries occurred along the Dallas North Tollway. Three vehicle burglaries occurred along US-75. Three additional burglaries occurred around Preston Road and Park Boulevard.
Eight motor vehicle thefts were reported between March 20-24. Two of the incidents were reported around President George Bush Turnpike, and three were reported along US-75.
Fourteen thefts were reported between March 20-24.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
