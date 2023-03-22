Plano police file.jpg
File photo

One arson, three assaults and other crimes were reported by the Plano Police Department between March 12-20, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.

The arson was reported at 5 p.m. March 14 in the 6700 block of Coit Road.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

