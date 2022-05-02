During the week of April 25-28, the Plano Police Department reported one alleged arson, three alleged unauthorized uses of a motor vehicle (UUMV) and instances of burglary and theft.
At 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, police were dispatched to an arson call in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Avenue G. That same day, police also responded to a unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call in the 100 block of East Park Boulevard at approximately 10 a.m., and a residential theft call in the 900 block of 19th Street at approximately 11 a.m.
A UUMV incident was also reported in a parking lot the day prior, for which police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jupiter Road at approximately 8 p.m.
The following reports were also made on Wednesday, April 27:
Burglary of a rental storage facility in the 1200 block of Shiloh Road at approximately 6 p.m.
Theft at a residence in the 100 block of Beachwood Place at approximately noon.
On Tuesday, April 26, Plano police responded to a burglary call at a construction site in the 2500 block of Avenue K at approximately 6:30 p.m., and an aggravated assault call in the 2500 block of Webster Drive at approximately 2 p.m.
Another UUMV incident was reported in the early morning of Monday, April 25 in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Lane.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.