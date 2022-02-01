On Sunday at approximately 3:38 pm, Plano Police Officers responded to a traffic crash in the intersection of Custer Rd. and Legacy Dr.
After further investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit and eyewitness reports, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI was southbound on Custer at a high rate of speed. A 2011 Ford Fusion that was northbound on Custer Rd. was attempting to turn left (westbound) onto Legacy Dr. with a flashing yellow light. The driver of the Volkswagen struck the Ford Fusion on the passenger side causing the Ford to spin into a 2020 gray Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the intersection.
The passenger of the Ford did not survive and next of kin notification is still pending. The drivers of the Ford and Volkswagen were transported to a local area hospital for further medical treatment. The driver of the Nissan did not report any injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.
