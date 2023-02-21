The Plano Police Department is investigating a false advertisement for sex workers in an East Plano home.
Since last year, Plano resident Elaine White has seen a host of men come to her home in search of prostitutes, according to a report from NBC DFW. In an attempt to keep the men away, she recently put out a sign outside of her home that says, “Kelly does not live here.”
On Feb. 19, Plano Police Officers responded to a call where a man tried to enter White’s home in search of a woman named Rose.
While White wanted to press charges against the man for attempted burglary, Plano Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman told Star Local Media that nobody has been arrested at this time, but police are continuing to investigate the incidents through the resident’s video surveillance and the department’s sky watch cameras.
According to Chapman, police believe the men are being lured to the home through a false advertisement across multiple adult platforms. The scams have men pay for the service in advance then give them a local address.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.