Elaine White had put out a sign saying "Katy does not live here," to deter men from knocking on her door.

The Plano Police Department is investigating a false advertisement for sex workers in an East Plano home.

Since last year, Plano resident Elaine White has seen a host of men come to her home in search of prostitutes, according to a report from NBC DFW. In an attempt to keep the men away, she recently put out a sign outside of her home that says, “Kelly does not live here.”

