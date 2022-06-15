On Friday, June 10, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a robbery at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Road.
It was one of several thefts reported from June 7-14 in Plano, according to community crime map data.
Sixteen various theft incidents were reported, including a burglary at a department store on June 11 on the 1800 block of K Ave, and a burglary of an office building the same day on the 5300 block of Village Creek Drive.
Other incidents of note July 7-14 were:
- 12:12 pm. June 7, theft of a firearm reported in a parking lot on the 3300 block of northbound Central Expressway.
- 5 p.m. June 7, burglary reported at a rental storage facility on the 500 block of N Ave.
- 6:48 p.m. June 7, embezzlement/employee theft reported at a restaurant on the 1100 block of E. Parker Road.
- 4:55 a.m. June 8, burglary reported at an apartment/condo complex on the 7200 block of Preston Road.
- A report of a purse snatching was taken at 11:35 a.m. June 8 at a speciality store on the 4900 block of W. Park Blvd.
- 10 p.m. June 8, a burglary was reported at an apartment/condo complex on the 600 block of Executive Drive.
- 9:45 a.m. June 9, a theft was reported at a liquor store on the 2900 block of northbound Central Expressway.
- 5 p.m. June 11, a theft was reported at a house on the 1500 block of Lodengreen Court.
